Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495. 24.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.