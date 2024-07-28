Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

