Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $91.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

