EJF Investments (EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on August 30th

EJF Investments (LON:EJFIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

EJF Investments stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. EJF Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 91 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 116 ($1.50).

About EJF Investments

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Dividend History for EJF Investments (LON:EJFI)

