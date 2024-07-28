Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 351,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,689,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $288,071,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 63,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.09.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

