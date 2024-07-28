EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.32 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $364.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.81. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

