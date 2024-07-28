Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.78% of Encore Wire worth $447,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,223,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 406.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
