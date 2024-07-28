ENI (NYSE:E) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14), reports. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%.
ENI Stock Performance
Shares of E stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.
ENI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.372 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
