Entergy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

