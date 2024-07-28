EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 95.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $503.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

