EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,727 shares of company stock worth $3,196,443. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 3.2 %

APOG opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

