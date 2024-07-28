EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $61.77.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANR

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.