EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHINIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PHIN opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

