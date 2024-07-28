EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

