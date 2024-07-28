EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,892 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CNO stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

