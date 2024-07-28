EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 146.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.