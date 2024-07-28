EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

