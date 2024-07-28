EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,393 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $794.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

