EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,835 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $12,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 314,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,611,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

