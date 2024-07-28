EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,409 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,618.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,351 shares of company stock valued at $307,229. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

