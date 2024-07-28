EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.