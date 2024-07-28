EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 711.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.