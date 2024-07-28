EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.