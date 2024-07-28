EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.