EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

