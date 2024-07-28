EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.