EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $32.81 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

