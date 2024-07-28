EntryPoint Capital LLC Grows Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 386,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 814,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 203.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

