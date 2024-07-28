EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $52,000 Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 35.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

