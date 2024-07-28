EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Tenable by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

