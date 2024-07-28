EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Sinclair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

