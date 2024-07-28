EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $54,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hologic by 352.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 232,928 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hologic by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.