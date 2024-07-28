EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $55,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1,282.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in FMC by 659.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FMC by 91.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 21.9% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

