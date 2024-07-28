EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $58,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

