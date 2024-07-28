EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jamf by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jamf by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF opened at $18.91 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,621.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,172. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

