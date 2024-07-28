EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $63,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JBT opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.