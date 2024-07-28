EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $53,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:H opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

