EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $54,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
NYSE KREF opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 364.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
