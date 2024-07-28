EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC opened at $135.76 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.42.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.18 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

