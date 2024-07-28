EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

