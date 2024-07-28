EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $62,000 in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in StealthGas by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in StealthGas by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

StealthGas stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.84. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

