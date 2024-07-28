EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $63,000 in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 390,754 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

