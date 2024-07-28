EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,710,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,434 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

