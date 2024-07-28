EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $5,179,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.14.

Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %

MEDP opened at $381.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

