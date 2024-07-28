EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $168.10 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

