EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

