EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

