EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $69.53.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

