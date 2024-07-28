EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 130.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSBC opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.64. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.