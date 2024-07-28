EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $526.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

